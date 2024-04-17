How Deep Was Death Valleys Temporary Lake?

The Death Valley, known as the driest place in North America, has recently become host to a temporary lake, named Lake Manly, since late 2023. NASA, through the use of the U.S.-French SWOT satellite, has been conducting an analysis of the water depths in the lake during February and March 2024.

The water depths in Lake Manly have been fluctuating over the past six weeks, ranging from 3 feet to less than 1.5 feet. This fluctuation is attributed to record rainfall from storms in California, which has contributed to the formation of the temporary lake. Using SWOT data, researchers have been able to estimate the lake’s depth by combining water level information with USGS land elevation data.

The SWOT satellite, equipped with a unique Ka-band Radar Interferometer instrument, offers detailed and comprehensive views of Earth’s water surfaces, enabling scientists and engineers to study and understand temporary and unique lake systems like those in Death Valley. The satellite data has allowed for the visualization of changes in water depth in Lake Manly, providing valuable insights into how these systems function and are affected by natural occurrences.

The analysis of Lake Manly highlights the significance of studying temporary lake formations and showcases the capabilities of the SWOT satellite in measuring water levels on Earth’s surface. This research not only contributes to a better understanding of these unique ecosystems but also demonstrates the importance of utilizing advanced technology, such as the SWOT satellite, in studying and analyzing environmental changes.