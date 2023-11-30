Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu labelled as butcher of Gaza by Turkeys Erdogan

Title: Turkish President Accuses Israeli Prime Minister of Being the “Butcher of Gaza”

In a recent speech to members of his ruling party in parliament, Turkish President Erdogan launched a scathing attack on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, accusing him of being the “butcher of Gaza” and contributing to the global spread of anti-Semitism. These comments further strain an already delicate relationship between the two nations.

Erdogan, a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause, criticized Israel for its response to the October 7 cross-border attack by Hamas militants. He went on to refer to Israel as a “terrorist state” and labeled Hamas as a “liberation group.” The Turkish president’s sharp rhetoric comes amidst ongoing efforts by mediators to extend the Israel-Hamas truce agreement.

Prior to these comments, Turkish-Israeli relations had been improving in recent years, with the appointment of ambassadors and discussions on closer trade relations and energy projects. However, the recent Gaza war caused a setback, leading Israel to recall all diplomatic staff from Turkey while Turkey withdrew its envoy from Tel Aviv.

Erdogan’s accusations against Netanyahu’s government specifically target their alleged plans to eradicate Hamas, which the Turkish president claims jeopardizes peace efforts. This rhetoric from Erdogan could potentially further strain Turkey’s relations not only with Israel but also with the international community at large.

The conflict in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 people, predominantly civilians, according to international reports. Hamas officials have claimed that Israel’s military campaign has killed almost 15,000 people and caused extensive destruction. These figures only highlight the urgency for a lasting truce and the need for more diplomatic efforts to address the underlying issues.

As mediators continue to work on extending the truce, Erdogan’s strong language and accusations are likely to add fuel to the fire. The international community, along with Turkey and Israel, must find common ground and work towards a peaceful resolution to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the people in the region.

As the tensions between Turkey and Israel continue to escalate, it remains uncertain whether or not both nations can restore the progress made in recent years. However, the stakes are high, not only for the two countries involved but also for the stability of the region as a whole.