McCreary County Record – Afghanistans only female diplomat resigns after being caught smuggling gold worth £1.6m

Afghanistan’s only female diplomat, Zakia Wardak, recently made headlines after resigning from her position following allegations that she attempted to smuggle nearly £1.6 million worth of gold into India. Wardak, who was stopped at Mumbai airport with her son carrying 25kg of gold, was not arrested due to diplomatic immunity.

The shocking incident led Wardak to announce her resignation on social media, where she cited personal attacks and defamation over the past year as reasons for her decision. While she did not mention the gold in her resignation statement, she did highlight the challenges faced by women in Afghan society.

Wardak is not the only Afghan diplomat facing scrutiny in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover of the country. Many diplomats who remained loyal to the previous government have refused to cede official buildings and positions to the Taliban. Currently, the Taliban control only a dozen Afghan embassies abroad, with many nations recognizing them as the de facto ruling authority.

Since the Taliban seized power in 2021, they have imposed strict restrictions on women’s education, work, travel, and healthcare, sparking public outrage. The international community has been closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan, with concerns growing over the Taliban’s treatment of women and girls.

