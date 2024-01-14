McCreary County Record: Arrival of SpaceX Dragon Capsule at Pad for Ax-3 Astronaut Launch (Photos)

SpaceX’s Ax-3 Astronaut Mission to Launch on January 17

Space enthusiasts have another exciting event to look forward to as SpaceX’s next astronaut mission, known as Ax-3, is scheduled to take off on January 17. The launch will happen from Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking yet another milestone in the history of space exploration.

The Dragon capsule, which will transport the crew to the International Space Station (ISS), has already arrived at Pad 39A’s hangar. This crucial step ensures that all necessary preparations are in place for the upcoming mission. Ax-3 is the third expedition to the ISS organized by Axiom Space, and like its predecessors, it will rely on SpaceX hardware.

The eagerly anticipated Ax-3 crew comprises former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei, Marcus Wandt of the European Space Agency, and Alper Gezeravcı, who will become the first citizen of Turkey to venture into space. López-Alegría, who now works for Axiom, will assume the role of mission commander as per NASA’s requirements.

Beyond the primary goal of conducting scientific research on the ISS, Ax-3 has an added objective of cementing partnerships outside of the station. The mission aims to position European nations as pioneers of the commercial space industry, underscoring their commitment to advancing exploration beyond Earth’s boundaries.

For SpaceX, this marks their 12th astronaut mission. The company has already successfully launched eight crewed missions for NASA in addition to the private Inspiration4 initiative. Each mission continues to build on SpaceX’s reputation as a reliable provider of space transportation services.

Meanwhile, the Crew-7 mission, currently stationed at the ISS, is expected to return to Earth next month. The successful completion of Ax-3 will add to the growing list of achievements for SpaceX and its ambitious vision for the future of space travel.

As the countdown to the launch of Ax-3 continues, space enthusiasts will eagerly await updates on this historic mission. Stay tuned for further coverage and be sure to mark your calendars for January 17, when SpaceX will once again push the boundaries of human exploration.