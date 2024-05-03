McCreary County Record: Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower 2024 Peak Time and How to Watch

Stargazers in McCreary County are in for a treat as the Eta Aquarid meteor shower lights up the night sky. This annual event, caused by Earth passing through debris left by Halley’s Comet, will continue until May 28.

The peak of the meteor shower is expected on May 4 to 5, Saturday night into Sunday morning. Known for their fast fireballs, the Eta Aquarids are most visible from the southern tropics. However, a lower rate of meteors can also be seen in the Northern Hemisphere close to sunrise.

This year, viewers may have a strong showing thanks to the moon being in a thin sliver phase. With less moonlight interference, astronomers are hopeful for a stunning display.

Experts recommend finding a dark spot away from city lights for the best viewing experience. Grab a blanket, lie back, and enjoy the natural fireworks in the sky.

Don’t miss out on this dazzling celestial event happening right in our own backyard. Get your binoculars or telescope ready and witness the beauty of the Eta Aquarid meteor shower before it fades away.