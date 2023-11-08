McCreary County Record | Chicagos Michelin Star and Bib Gourmand Winners for 2023

Michelin Unveils Latest Restaurant Ratings for Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C.

In a highly anticipated announcement, Michelin released its latest ratings for restaurants in Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. Among the highlights of the rankings was the long-awaited recognition of Smyth, a renowned tasting menu restaurant located in Fulton Market, Chicago. After years of anticipation, Smyth finally received the coveted three-star rating, solidifying its status as one of the city’s top culinary destinations.

One of the factors that sets Smyth apart is its commitment to sourcing unique produce from farms in the Midwest. This dedication to high-quality ingredients, paired with their expensive and difficult-to-get reservations, has established Smyth as a must-visit location for food enthusiasts.

Smyth’s triumph at the Michelin Awards was also significant in marking the conclusion of the company’s experiment in flying in chefs from different cities for the awards show. This year, the focus was on Chicago, which now boasts a total of 21 Michelin-starred restaurants. Among the newcomers to the esteemed list were Atelier and Indienne, both receiving one star for their outstanding culinary offerings.

Atelier, hailed as the only restaurant in Chicago presided over by a Black chef, brings a unique perspective to the city’s dining scene. Indienne, an Indian restaurant, received its star just in time for Diwali, adding to the celebrations.

In a move to promote environmentally friendly practices in the industry, Michelin introduced a new award called the Green Star. This prestigious accolade was awarded to Daisies, a Chicago-based restaurant known for its commitment to sustainability.

While Chicago’s star tally decreased by two from last year, with two closures and two restaurants losing their stars, the Bib Gourmand list still showcased a vibrant dining scene. This list includes restaurants where diners can enjoy two courses, a glass of wine, or dessert for approximately $50. The list featured a total of 47 restaurants in Chicago, with five new additions and six removals due to closures.

In addition to restaurant ratings, Michelin also recognized four Chicago restaurant professionals for their outstanding contributions to the industry. However, the release of these awards was delayed this year due to the evolving digital news landscape, highlighting the impact of technology on the industry’s recognition and communication processes.

With the latest Michelin ratings unveiled, food enthusiasts and culinary connoisseurs can now explore and savor the best dining experiences in Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C.