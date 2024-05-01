McCreary County Record Covers Dragon Spacecraft Relocation on Space Station

The SpaceX Dragon crew spacecraft at the International Space Station is set to undergo a relocation to make room for Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. NASA will be providing live coverage of the event on May 2, beginning at 7:30 a.m. EDT on various platforms including NASA TV, the NASA app, YouTube, and the agency’s website.

Astronauts from NASA and Roscosmos will be tasked with undocking the spacecraft from the station’s Harmony module and autonomously docking it to a different port. The relocation is being supported by flight controllers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and SpaceX in Hawthorne, California.

This move is crucial in order to allow for the docking of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft for its first flight with astronauts scheduled for May. This will mark the fourth port relocation of a Dragon spacecraft with crew on board.

The SpaceX Crew-8 mission, which was launched in March, is expected to return this fall. For more updates on space station activities, interested individuals can follow @space_station and @ISS_Research on various social media platforms.

With the rapidly evolving developments in space exploration, it is important to stay informed on the latest news and events happening at the International Space Station. Be sure to tune in on May 2 to witness the relocation of the SpaceX Dragon crew spacecraft and make way for new ventures in space travel.