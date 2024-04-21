McCreary County Record: Enjoy the Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend with Up to 18 Shooting Stars Per Hour

Exciting celestial event set to peak this weekend with the Lyrid meteor shower

Stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend as the Lyrid meteor shower is set to peak, offering a chance to see up to 18 bright meteors per hour. The event, which is the first of two spring meteor showers, will be followed by the Eta Aquariids in early May.

The Lyrid meteor shower is created by debris from Comet Thatcher, known for producing vibrant fireballs and spontaneous outbursts. While the next outburst of the Lyrid meteor shower is not expected until 2042, this weekend’s peak offers a rare opportunity to witness this dazzling display.

To observe the 2024 Lyrid meteor shower, stargazers should look towards the constellation Lyra around 10 p.m., with peak activity expected on Sunday and Monday night. However, the bright moon may make viewing difficult this year, but it is still worth trying to catch a glimpse of the Lyrids from a dark-sky destination.

If the conditions are not ideal for viewing the Lyrids, stargazers can look forward to the Eta Aquariids shower, which will peak near the dim, near-new moon on May 6. Whether you are a seasoned astronomer or just someone looking to marvel at the wonders of the universe, the Lyrid meteor shower is a must-see event that should not be missed. Keep your eyes to the sky this weekend and witness the magic of the cosmos.