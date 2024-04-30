McCreary County Record: How to Watch SpaceX Starlink Rocket Launch near Kennedy Space Center

Florida’s Space Coast is gearing up for a record-breaking year in rocket launches, with officials projecting that the region will surpass the 2023 record of 72 orbital rocket launches in 2024. Leading the charge is SpaceX’s Falcon 9, with 32 rockets already having lifted off from the Space Coast as of April 29, and an expected total of 111 launches for this year.

Among the standout launches to look forward to are United Launch Alliance’s final launch of the Delta IV Heavy rocket and NASA’s Boeing Starliner crewed flight test. Best spots to watch a rocket launch from Titusville to Melbourne Beach are listed, along with details of upcoming launches.

SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellite missions play a key role in the launch total, with the company targeting May 2 for the Starlink 6-55 mission featuring a batch of 23 satellites. NASA’s Boeing Starliner crewed flight test is set for May 6, with astronauts headed for the International Space Station.

Residents and visitors in Brevard County are encouraged to watch rocket launches from beach locations, with specific spots recommended for the best views. The Treasure Coast and Volusia County are also great locations to view launches from, with local sonic booms, booster landings, and live coverage details provided for upcoming launches.

As spectators flock to watch these exciting launches, officials remind everyone to be mindful of traffic and to follow posted rules at beaches and viewing locations. A list of suggested viewing spots, from Jetty Park Beach and Pier to Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach, is included to help rocket enthusiasts find the perfect vantage point.

For those looking for more information on space news and rocket launches in the area, Florida Today provides interactive launch coverage with updates before liftoff, contact information for reporters covering space news. Rocket fans can also follow Twitter and Instagram handles for reporters covering space news to stay up-to-date on the latest launches and developments.