McCreary County Record: Introducing Copilot AI Assistant for Small Businesses and Unveiling Individual Premium Tier

Microsoft has announced the launch of a paid version of its virtual assistant, Copilot, for small businesses and consumers who subscribe to the Microsoft 365 software. With this move, Microsoft aims to expose more customers to generative artificial intelligence (AI) and cover the costs associated with building infrastructure for AI.

The launch of Copilot Pro comes amidst a competitive market, with Amazon and Google vying for dominance. Despite this, investors are placing their bets on Microsoft’s success in the generative AI market. Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, has repeatedly emphasized the importance of AI to the company’s identity and future growth.

Previously, Copilot was only available to large companies and educational institutions. However, Microsoft has expanded access to include small businesses and those with Office 365 E3 or E5 plans. Individuals can still access the free version of Copilot through Bing and copilot.microsoft.com. The new Copilot Pro add-on is priced at $20 per person per month.

What sets Copilot Pro apart is its offering of priority access to the latest models, including OpenAI’s highly advanced GPT-4 Turbo. Additionally, users will have the ability to customize chatbots using the upcoming Copilot GPT Builder tool.

Microsoft’s decision to introduce a paid version of Copilot reflects the growing demand for AI-powered virtual assistants among both businesses and individuals. By providing access to advanced models and customization options, Copilot Pro offers a more robust and tailored experience for users.

It remains to be seen how Microsoft will fare in the face of competition from industry giants like Amazon and Google. However, with its strategic focus on AI and the launch of Copilot Pro, Microsoft demonstrates its commitment to driving innovation and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

For more information and to subscribe to Copilot Pro, interested parties can visit copilot.microsoft.com.