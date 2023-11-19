McCreary County Record: Psyche spacecraft sends a Hello from 10 million miles away

NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) has achieved a major milestone with successful testing aboard the Psyche spacecraft. The DSOC experiment aims to revolutionize data transmission rates for space missions, with speeds 10 to 100 times faster than current radio frequency systems.

The significance of this achievement cannot be overstated, as modern spacecraft payloads are becoming increasingly complex and require faster and more efficient data transmission. While optical communication has been previously demonstrated in low Earth orbit and to the Moon, DSOC is the first deep space test of its kind.

The testing process involved the precise aiming of a laser beam over millions of miles. On November 14, the DSOC flight laser transceiver achieved its “first light” by accurately locking onto an uplink laser beacon transmitted from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Table Mountain Facility.

The use of tight waves of near-infrared light by DSOC allows ground stations to receive a significantly higher amount of data compared to traditional radio frequency systems. In the successful test, data was exchanged between the DSOC transceiver and the ground station, demonstrating the system’s capabilities.

However, further work is still needed to improve the downlink laser, which will enable sustained high-bandwidth data transmission back to Earth. Despite this, DSOC has not yet started transmitting mission data. Nevertheless, its potential for future space missions is undeniable.

The successful testing of DSOC brings the possibility of exponentially faster data transmission rates for deep space missions closer to reality. With the ever-increasing complexity of spacecraft payloads, this innovation is a crucial step forward for the future of space exploration. Stay tuned as NASA continues to refine and develop DSOC technology for upcoming missions.