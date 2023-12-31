McCreary County Record: SpaceX Announces First Launch of the New Year from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX to Launch Falcon 9 Rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base

McCreary County Record – January 2, 2023

In a highly anticipated event, SpaceX is gearing up for its first Falcon 9 rocket launch of the new year, scheduled to take place from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The launch, set to happen on January 2, will involve sending 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for 6:13 p.m., with a four-hour window. This will take place at Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E), which has been meticulously prepared for the occasion. If any unforeseen circumstances arise, additional launch opportunities are also available on January 3, starting at 5:51 p.m.

This mission marks the maiden flight for the first stage booster supporting the payload. Once the separation of the stages occurs, the first stage will gracefully land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship situated in the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean. This boost-and-land procedure has become a trademark of SpaceX, showcasing their commitment to reusability and cost-effectiveness.

One exciting aspect of this launch is the inclusion of the first six Starlink satellites equipped with Direct to Cell capabilities. This technological advancement enables mobile network operators to offer global access to texting, calling, and browsing services. It opens up a world of possibilities for improving connectivity worldwide, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

SpaceX is keen on keeping enthusiasts and the wider public engaged during its launches. Interested individuals can catch a live webcast on the SpaceX website, which typically starts about fifteen minutes before liftoff. This unique opportunity allows viewers to witness the excitement and intricacies of the launch from the comfort of their own homes.

As the new year begins, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launch is set to be a remarkable event, and the deployment of Starlink satellites will undoubtedly bring us one step closer to a more connected world. Stay tuned and witness the extraordinary this January 2 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

