McCreary County Record: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 2 satellites on record-tying 20th flight (video)

SpaceX continues to make headlines in the space industry, as the company recently tied its rocket-reuse record for the second time in less than a week. The latest achievement came as SpaceX launched two Earth-observation satellites for Maxar from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The Falcon 9 rocket used for the mission saw its first stage complete its 20th mission, matching a record set by another Falcon 9 just last month. Impressively, the first stage of the rocket successfully landed back at Vandenberg after the launch, showcasing SpaceX’s commitment to reusable rocket technology.

The mission itself involved the Falcon 9’s upper stage carrying two of Maxar’s WorldView Legion satellites to orbit. This launch marks the first of a planned six-satellite network by Maxar, which will significantly increase the company’s capacity for Earth imaging. Once all six satellites are operational, Maxar Intelligence’s imaging capabilities will triple, allowing for frequent monitoring of rapidly changing areas on Earth.

In addition to the Maxar mission, SpaceX also had plans to launch 23 Starlink internet satellites from Florida on the same day. The company’s busy schedule also included facilitating the maneuver of the Dragon capsule to make room for Boeing’s upcoming Starliner spacecraft launch to the International Space Station on May 6.

Overall, SpaceX’s recent achievements highlight the company’s ongoing efforts to advance space technology and exploration. With multiple successful launches in a short timeframe, SpaceX continues to solidify its position as a key player in the space industry.