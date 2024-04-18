McCreary County Record: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket on Starlink mission from Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX successfully launched its latest Falcon 9 mission from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The Starlink 6-51 mission took place just a week-and-a-half after the Bandwagon-1 rideshare mission, with liftoff occurring at 5:26 p.m. EDT.

This launch marked an important milestone for SpaceX, as they are now just one flight away from tying the total number of Space Shuttle missions that have launched from the historic pad. In total, there have been 174 orbital flights from LC-39A, including 72 Falcon 9 rockets and 11 Saturn 5 launches.

The first stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket supporting this mission made its 12th successful launch. After liftoff, the booster landed on the SpaceX droneship ‘Just Read the Instructions’ just 8.5 minutes later. The 23 Starlink satellites on board joined the 5,809 currently in orbit, contributing to SpaceX’s goal of providing global internet coverage.

This launch also marked the 26th flight of the year for SpaceX, with a total of 564 Starlink satellites launched so far in 2024. SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and satellite deployment, with plans for further missions in the coming months.

The successful launch of the Falcon 9 mission reinforces SpaceX’s position as a leader in the space industry. With each successful mission, SpaceX continues to demonstrate its ability to innovate and push the boundaries of what is possible in space exploration.