McCreary County Record: SpaceX Successfully Deploys 22 Starlink Satellites on its 70th Mission of 2021

SpaceX Sets New Record with 70th Orbital Mission Launching Starlink Satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL – In yet another milestone achievement, SpaceX successfully launched 22 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit, marking their 70th orbital mission of the year. The spacecraft lifted off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 1:36 a.m. EDT.

Originally scheduled for Wednesday, the launch was delayed due to poor weather conditions. However, the SpaceX team diligently prepared for a second attempt, which proved to be a success. The Falcon 9’s first stage, acclaimed for its reusability, successfully returned to Earth for a vertical landing at sea on the SpaceX drone ship. This marks the eight liftoff and landing for the Falcon 9 first stage, with four of its previous launches sending Starlink batches into orbit.

Approximately 65 minutes after launch, the 22 Starlink satellites are set to deploy into low Earth orbit. This deployment will further enhance the growing Starlink megaconstellation, which currently has over 4,800 operational satellites. SpaceX has placed significant focus on building the Starlink network, conducting 70 orbital missions this year alone.

“This achievement showcases the remarkable progress SpaceX has made this year,” said Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX. “We are revolutionizing the way we connect with the world, and each successful launch brings us one step closer to making reliable, high-speed internet accessible to people worldwide.”

The Falcon 9 rocket has played a crucial role in SpaceX’s orbital missions in 2023, executing 66 of them, while Falcon Heavy handled the remaining three. Looking ahead, SpaceX is already gearing up for their next mission – the launch of NASA’s Psyche asteroid mission using a Falcon Heavy on October 12.

In addition to its launch successes, SpaceX also made headlines this year with its test flight of the Starship deep-space transportation system. Unfortunately, the test encountered problems and ended just four minutes after launch. However, these setbacks have not dampened SpaceX’s ambition, as the company continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and technology.

As SpaceX continues to break records and make advancements in space exploration, the world eagerly awaits their next achievements. With each successful endeavor, SpaceX is inching closer to a future where space travel and reliable internet access are more accessible to all.