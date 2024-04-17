McCreary County Record: Starliner preps for crewed test flight

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner Set for Crewed Test Flight to ISS

The anticipation is building as Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft has been successfully installed on the Atlas 5 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in preparation for a crewed test flight to the International Space Station (ISS) next month. The spacecraft, which rolled out from the Kennedy Space Center to Space Launch Complex 41 on April 16, is scheduled to launch no earlier than May 6.

The Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission will include astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams on board. Originally set for May 1, the launch was delayed due to activities at the ISS. The CFT mission is a crucial step in testing how the spacecraft systems perform with a crew on board, following a successful uncrewed test flight in 2020.

If the CFT mission is successful, NASA will be able to certify the Starliner for regular crew rotation missions starting in 2025. The next milestone for the mission is the flight test readiness review, scheduled for April 25.

This upcoming mission marks an exciting advancement in commercial space travel, as Boeing and NASA work together to ensure the safety and reliability of crewed missions to the ISS. Stay tuned for updates on this historic event as the countdown to launch day continues.