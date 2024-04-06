McCreary County Record: Taiwan expresses anger over Chinas exploitation of global sympathy for earthquake

In a recent turn of events, Taiwanese officials have expressed outrage after the People’s Republic of China tried to claim worldwide sympathies in the wake of a devastating earthquake in Taiwan. Following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked the island nation, China took the opportunity to thank the global community for its expressions of grief, but also implied sovereignty and ownership of Taiwan in its statement.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs quickly criticized China’s actions, labeling it as a “shameless use of the Taiwan earthquake” to push its international “cognitive operations.” The tension between the two nations escalated further as reports surfaced of dozens of Chinese warplanes and multiple naval ships making their presence known around Taiwan in what is said to be the largest coordinated display since last year.

This incursion into Taiwanese territory by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) planes and sea vessels comes in the aftermath of a phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden. The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the international community’s continued focus on peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and has vowed to strengthen self-defense capabilities in response to China’s aggressive moves.

Furthermore, Taiwan has pledged to deepen its comprehensive partnership and strengthen cooperation with the United States to safeguard the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region. As tensions continue to rise between Taiwan and China, the global community will be closely watching to see how the situation unfolds and whether peace and stability can be maintained in the region.