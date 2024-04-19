McCreary County Record: US Vetoes Palestines Request for Full UN Membership

The UN Security Council failed to adopt a draft resolution recommending the General Assembly to allow Palestine to join as a full UN Member State in a recent session that took place amidst the ongoing war in Gaza. The draft resolution, considered one of the shortest in the Council’s history, needed at least nine members in favor to pass.

Despite Palestine’s request for their 2011 application for UN membership to be reconsidered, the US vetoed the resolution, marking the fifth time they have done so since the hostilities in Gaza began. The US cited unresolved questions about Palestine meeting the criteria for membership and raised concerns about the influence of Hamas in Gaza.

On the other hand, China emphasized the urgent need for Palestine to become a full member of the UN and voiced support for a two-State solution. Meanwhile, Palestine’s Permanent Observer asserted their right to self-determination and urged the Council to establish the foundations of a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

Contrastingly, Israel’s Ambassador argued that the Palestinian Authority is a terror-supporting entity and warned that granting Palestine statehood would make peace almost impossible. The discussions and disagreements within the Security Council shed light on the complex and contentious issue of Palestinian statehood and the quest for peace in the region.

This development underscores the challenges and divisions within the international community regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and raises questions about the path forward for resolving the longstanding issues in the region.