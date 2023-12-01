Meta Officials Alert Public to Foreign Covert Influence Operations Ahead of 2024 Election

Title: Meta Officials Warn of Coordinated Covert Influence Operations by China, Russia, and Iran Ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has issued a warning about the growing threat of coordinated covert influence operations carried out by China, Russia, and Iran in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. According to Meta officials, these foreign actors pose a significant risk to American policies and democratic processes.

In its third-quarter “adversarial threat report,” Meta highlighted Russia, Iran, and China as the most prolific sources of foreign interference campaigns. The report also emphasized the challenges posed by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in facilitating these operations.

Covert influence operations orchestrated by these countries aim to hijack authentic partisan narratives and foster doubt in the democratic process. Recognizing the severity of these threats, Meta calls for greater information sharing between the US government and social media companies to deter foreign actors effectively.

Meta stresses the importance of evidence-based reporting and robust information sharing to counter these foreign threats effectively. It emphasizes the need for industry, government, and civil society to engage in proactive information exchange for the early detection and disruption of foreign interference.

However, the federal government’s threat sharing related to foreign election interference has been temporarily paused since July. There are exceptions for cases involving national security risks and criminal activity. Meta has previously experienced success in investigating and taking down covert influence operations by collaborating with law enforcement agencies.

China’s covert information operations mainly center around foreign policies regarding China, while Russian-origin campaigns seek to undermine support for Ukraine. Additionally, Russian disinformation campaigns have expanded to target US and European politics, including the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Chinese influence operations include the use of fake accounts on Facebook, which are possibly intended to amplify existing partisan tensions. These fake accounts add an extra layer of complexity to the challenge faced by social media platforms like Meta in identifying and combating foreign influence campaigns.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, it is crucial for both the US government and social media companies like Meta to remain vigilant and proactive in countering foreign interference. The coordinated efforts of China, Russia, and Iran pose a significant threat to American democracy and must be addressed promptly through enhanced information sharing and cooperation between all stakeholders involved.