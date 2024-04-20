NBA play-in: Heat dominate Bulls with 112–91 win, advance to playoff rematch with Celtics

The Miami Heat’s Playoff Run Mirrors Previous Year, Earn No. 8 Seed in Eastern Conference

The Miami Heat’s 2024 playoff drive is a reflection of their 2023 run, with a similar start to the postseason. Last season, the Heat lost their first game in the play-in tournament but managed to bounce back and secure the No. 8 seed. This year, they faced a similar situation, losing their first play-in matchup but ultimately defeating the Chicago Bulls to earn the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Heat had a dominant start to the game against the Bulls, going on a 19-0 run in the first quarter. Tyler Herro led the Heat with an impressive performance, scoring 24 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing out nine assists in the victory over the Bulls.

Unfortunately, leading scorer Jimmy Butler missed the game due to a sprained MCL in his right knee and is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks. Despite this setback, the Heat are gearing up to face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, setting up a rematch from last year’s postseason where Miami upset Boston in seven games.

The Celtics, who finished with the best record in the league this year, are favored to win the title. Game 1 of the Heat-Celtics first-round playoff series is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the Bulls could potentially undergo a roster overhaul in the offseason, with uncertainties surrounding the future of key players like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. As the Heat prepare to face a formidable opponent in the Celtics, fans are eager to see if Miami can once again defy expectations and advance further in the playoffs. Stay tuned for more updates on the McCreary County Record.