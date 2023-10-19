New Study Investigates the High Percentage of Neanderthal DNA in Certain Individuals

Title: New Study Reveals Ancient Genetic Exchange between Homo sapiens and Homo neanderthalensis

Source: McCreary County Record

A groundbreaking study examining European and Asian genomes spanning 40,000 years has shed light on the fascinating genetic exchange between Homo sapiens and Homo neanderthalensis. Neanderthals, a now-extinct species of hominin, coexisted with Homo sapiens in Europe and Asia, with interbreeding gradually assimilating their genetic material into our own.

Thanks to advancements in paleogenetics, researchers have been able to analyze DNA extracted from Neanderthal teeth and modern human genomes, unraveling the ancient interactions between these two species. The study, which was conducted using 4,464 Eurasian genomes – both ancient and modern – aimed to understand their interrelations based on geographic origins and age.

The findings provide compelling evidence that early farmers originating from Anatolia and the Levant played a crucial role in diluting Neanderthal ancestry in European populations. This finding helps explain why East Asian populations exhibit a higher proportion of Neanderthal genetic material. Though Neanderthal bones have been discovered as far east as the Altai mountains, the majority of remains have been found in western Eurasia, indicating significant hybridization between Neanderthals and early modern humans.

Computer simulations carried out by the research team have confirmed that populations migrating and interbreeding with different groups would have increased amounts of local DNA corresponding to the distance traveled.

This study offers valuable insights into the second expansion of early farmers from Anatolia-Levant, who replaced hunter-gatherer populations in Europe. Consequently, it helps elucidate the current distribution of Neanderthal ancestry in modern populations. Over time, Neanderthal DNA has become diluted in human genomes, constituting approximately 2% of overall human genetic material. Notably, this proportion is found to be higher in East Asia compared to Western Europe.

While this study primarily focused on Eurasian populations, a separate study discovered traces of Neanderthal DNA in modern African populations. This finding suggests genetic exchange between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens who migrated out of Africa.

Further research, coupled with paleoanthropological discoveries, promises to deepen our understanding of the ancient genetic interactions between Homo sapiens and Homo neanderthalensis. Ultimately, this contributes to our comprehension of modern genetic diversity and the complex ancestry we all share.