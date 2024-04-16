Pushing Ahead on US Aid for Ukraine and Allies – McCreary County Record

House Speaker Mike Johnson is facing backlash from fellow Republicans over his proposed U.S. aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and other allies. Despite calls for his resignation or a vote to oust him from office, Johnson, referring to himself as a “wartime speaker,” is determined to move forward with the aid package.

After a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, Johnson received a nod of support from former President Donald Trump. The speaker plans to push the aid package through separate votes for Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific region, leaving White House officials waiting for more details before making a decision.

Considering breaking apart the Senate’s $95 billion aid package, Johnson is preparing a measure with Republican-preferred national security priorities, including sanctions on Iran. The Democratic party is withholding comment until the text details of Johnson’s plan are released.

House Republicans are concerned that their top priority, border security, may be left on the sidelines. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has even filed a motion to vacate the speaker from office, with some support from other Republicans.

As Ukraine continues to struggle against the Russian invasion, lawmakers are emphasizing that overseas aid largely benefits U.S. defense manufacturers. With tensions high and partisan lines drawn, the fate of Johnson’s aid package remains uncertain as political turmoil continues to unfold.