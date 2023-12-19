SpaceX Starlink Launch Happening on Monday from Cape Canaveral, Florida – McCreary County Record

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is gearing up for its next mission, as it targets a launch window from 11:01 p.m. to 3 a.m. EST on December 18th. The mission, known as Starlink 6-34, will take off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This launch holds significance as it will be the first one from the Cape since December 7th, after a string of scrubs and delays due to inclement weather conditions.

The objective of the mission is to deploy 23 Starlink internet satellites into orbit. These satellites are crucial for SpaceX’s ambitious project to provide global broadband coverage. However, the launch is notable not only for its payload but also for its booster recovery. The first-stage booster of the Falcon 9 will attempt to land on a drone ship named A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.

Fortunately, the mission got off to a successful start, with the Falcon 9 rocket launching at 11:01 p.m. EST as planned. The rocket carried the 23 Starlink satellites, taking them closer to their designated positions in space. SpaceX’s live launch webcast was also available for viewers to witness the exciting event on X (formerly Twitter).

Looking ahead, SpaceX may be planning another Starlink launch on Friday night into early Saturday morning. As of now, fueling procedures are underway at Launch Complex 40, with various countdown milestones being monitored closely. The Falcon 9 rocket’s fueling process has already begun, and the weather conditions are favorable, with Cape Canaveral experiencing mild pre-launch winds.

