Spanish PM Proposes Talks on the Establishment of a Palestinian State

Title: Spanish Prime Minister Calls for International Peace Conference to Revive Israeli-Palestinian Dialogue

In a recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez highlighted the urgent need for the establishment of a viable Palestinian state. Sanchez proposed the idea of an international peace conference to address the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Addressing the issue of casualties, Sanchez expressed his support for Israel’s right to defend itself but criticized the high number of Palestinian casualties resulting from Israel’s military response. The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has further dampened prospects for peace talks, making it imperative to seek alternative avenues for resolution.

To garner international support, Sanchez’s proposal for an international peace conference has gained endorsements from key organizations such as the European Union, the Arab League, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. However, United States officials argue that given the current circumstances, it may not be the right time to resume peace talks.

Sanchez suggests the Union for the Mediterranean summit, scheduled to take place in Barcelona, as an ideal platform to rekindle dialogue between Israel and Palestine. This summit holds significance as it was in Madrid, Spain, in 1991, that a multilateral peace conference led to the Oslo interim accords in 1993.

Working towards recognizing the Palestinian state is a key foreign policy priority for the Sanchez government. However, this stance has not been well-received by Israel’s embassy to Spain, which accuses Sanchez’s government of aligning with Hamas, the governing authority in the Gaza Strip.

In a separate meeting with Netanyahu, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron expressed his support for the eradication of Hamas as a crucial step towards achieving peace between Israel and Palestine. Both leaders underscore the importance of resolving the conflict for the long-term stability and prosperity of the region.

As the situation in the region continues to escalate, the call for international dialogue and the resumption of peace talks becomes paramount. The Spanish Prime Minister’s efforts, along with the support from various organizations and world leaders, signal a renewed commitment to finding a viable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

