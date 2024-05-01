T. rex is at the center of a debate over dinosaur intelligence

A recent study challenges previous findings on dinosaur intelligence

A recent study published by an interdisciplinary team has reignited the debate on the intelligence of dinosaurs, particularly the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex. The study, which challenges previous findings on dinosaur intelligence, suggests a more holistic approach to evaluating the cognitive abilities of these ancient creatures.

The study, which was published last year, evaluated the intelligence of Tyrannosaurus rex by comparing brain size and neuron count to that of primates such as baboons. However, the new study found that dinosaurs, including T. rex, had brains comparable in size to living reptiles like crocodiles and alligators, with similar neuron numbers.

One of the key aspects of the new study was the comparison to modern birds, which are thought to be the closest living relatives of dinosaurs. The debate revolves around the brain-to-body size relationship between dinosaurs and modern warm-blooded birds or more distant relatives like crocodiles.

Determining intelligence in ancient animals is complex and challenging due to the difficulties in estimating brain size of extinct animals and the density of neurons. Despite advancements in scientific study, uncertainties still remain about dinosaurs and their intelligence levels.

The study suggests that Tyrannosaurus likely had a level of intelligence between crocodilians and typical living birds and mammals. However, the researchers emphasize that determining intelligence in ancient animals is a complex process that requires a more nuanced understanding of nature’s complexities.

Overall, the study highlights the need for a more holistic approach to evaluating dinosaur intelligence and underscores the challenges researchers face in unraveling the mysteries of these ancient creatures. Despite the ongoing debate, one thing is clear – dinosaurs continue to fascinate and intrigue scientists and the public alike.