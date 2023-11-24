Title: Thanksgiving Celebrations Extend Beyond Earth’s Borders: A Tradition in Space

As families and friends gather around their dinner tables on Thanksgiving Day, there is a group of individuals who celebrate this festive occasion far away from the comforts of home. Astronauts, on long-duration space missions, must find unique ways to come together and express gratitude for the good things that have happened during their stay in space.

The tradition of celebrating Thanksgiving in space dates back to November 22, 1973, when the Skylab 4 astronauts marked the first-ever Thanksgiving in orbit. Since then, various crews on different space shuttles have continued the tradition, making sure that this special day does not go unnoticed in the vastness of space.

Over the years, the menu for Thanksgiving dinners has evolved in space. Astronauts have enjoyed a range of delectable items, including shrimp cocktail, irradiated turkey, cranberry sauce, and even tortillas introduced by Mexican payload specialist Rodolfo Neri Vela. These tortillas have become a favorite among astronauts due to their convenient use in weightlessness.

Thanksgiving celebrations in space have become more diverse internationally, with crew members from different nations joining the festivities. In 2000, the Expedition 1 crew aboard the International Space Station marked the first Thanksgiving celebration on the orbiting laboratory. As the years went by, more crew members from countries such as Russia, Belgium, and Canada joined in, adding an international touch to this cherished occasion.

The largest Thanksgiving celebration in space occurred in 2009 when twelve crew members from four nations gathered to partake in this annual tradition. Despite being separated from their loved ones, astronauts find ways to enjoy the holiday and express their gratitude for the support they receive from people on Earth.

While we celebrate Thanksgiving here on solid ground, let us not forget to extend our heartfelt wishes to the crew of Expedition 70 and all those aboard the International Space Station. Their dedication and perseverance, even in the face of isolation, serve as a reminder of the unbreakable human spirit and the power of gratitude, wherever we may find ourselves.