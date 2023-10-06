The Concern Remains: Sending Taurus Missiles to Kyiv and Escalation of War

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Delays Decision on Supplying Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine

In an unprecedented move, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced that his government has not yet made a decision on whether to supply long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine. This decision comes amidst growing concerns about the escalation of war in the region.

Chancellor Scholz cited the need to prevent further escalation as the primary reason for the government’s hesitation in making a decision. He emphasized the importance of careful consideration before sending cruise missiles to Ukraine, highlighting the need to adhere to constitutional requirements and assess all possible options for action.

While he did not specify the constitutional restrictions he was referring to, it can be assumed that Scholz is taking precautionary measures to ensure that Germany’s involvement in the conflict is in line with legal principles. There have been concerns in the past regarding the provision of geodata to Ukraine for targeting Russian installations using Taurus missiles.

Moreover, Scholz expressed worries about Germany becoming more deeply embroiled in the war if they were to provide such assistance. One of the concerns is the potential destruction of the vital Kerch Bridge, which connects occupied Crimea with Russia. The destruction of this bridge could have significant repercussions and further exacerbate the already tense situation.

Instead, Chancellor Scholz emphasized the effectiveness of supplying Ukraine with another Patriot air defense system. Describing this decision as “very far-reaching” and “very effective,” Scholz believes it would enable Ukraine to defend its airspace more effectively.

As tensions continue to simmer in the region, Chancellor Scholz’s cautious approach underscores the significance of careful deliberation and a comprehensive assessment of the implications of Germany’s involvement. The decision on whether to supply long-range missiles to Ukraine remains pivotal, with potential far-reaching consequences for both Germany and the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.