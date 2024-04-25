View Kennedy Space Center Launch from McCreary County Record

Residents of Volusia County in Florida may be wondering if they can witness rocket launches from nearby Kennedy Space Center or Cape Canaveral. The good news is that, depending on weather conditions and cloud cover, they can indeed view these spectacular events.

FLORIDA TODAY provides an updated rocket launch calendar, giving information on upcoming launches. The next rocket launch at Kennedy Space Center is scheduled for Saturday, April 27, with SpaceX launching Galileo satellites. Following that, on Sunday, April 28, SpaceX will be launching a batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Residents can tune in to live coverage of these launches on floridatoday.com/space. In Volusia County, there are several ideal spots to watch rocket launches, including South New Smyrna Beach, Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, Apollo Beach at Canaveral National Seashore, and various locations in Oak Hill.

Oak Hill, in particular, offers recommended viewing spots such as Sunrise Park, Goodrich’s Seafood and Oyster House back deck, and Seminole Rest national historic site. For more information on rocket launches and viewing spots, residents can contact Space Reporters Rick Neale and Brooke Edwards at FLORIDA TODAY.

Watching a rocket launch from Volusia County can provide a unique and thrilling experience for residents in the area. Don’t miss out on the chance to witness these incredible events happening right in your backyard.