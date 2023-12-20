French Immigration Reform: Controversial Bill Passed by MPs

Title: France Passes Controversial Immigration Law Amidst Political Tensions

The French parliament has finally approved a new immigration policy, following months of intense debate and political disputes. The legislation, which toughens France’s stance on immigration, has been a subject of contention, with the country’s political spectrum divided on the issue.

President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist Renaissance party and Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) both supported the amended bill, highlighting the unexpected alignment of views from opposite ends of the political spectrum. Conversely, left-wing parties criticized Macron for allegedly pandering to the far-right.

The revised law, now in effect, introduces stricter measures aimed at making it harder for migrants to reunite with their families in France and access social welfare benefits. Additionally, the controversial provision discriminates between citizens and migrants, even those legally residing in the country when determining eligibility for benefits.

One noteworthy aspect of the new legislation is the ban on detaining minors in detention centers, in a move aimed at prioritizing their welfare and safeguarding their rights. However, critics argue that these changes may not be enough to offset the perceived regressive nature of the overall reforms.

The tougher stance on immigration advocated by right-wing parties found support as they backed the new legislation. Meanwhile, leaders in left-led areas, such as Seine-Saint-Denis and Lot, plan on refusing to implement certain provisions related to benefit entitlements for non-citizens.

The new French immigration law came just hours before an agreement was reached at the EU level to reform the asylum system across the bloc’s 27 member states. The EU pact includes the establishment of border detention centers and streamlined procedures for the deportation of rejected asylum seekers.

However, the passage of the immigration law has exposed significant divisions within Macron’s governing alliance, with 27 MPs voting against the legislation and 32 choosing to abstain. The discord has further intensified with Health Minister Aurélien Rousseau resigning in protest, and reports suggest that other ministers may also consider stepping down.

The newly passed immigration law has drawn condemnation from human rights groups, who argue that it represents a significant setback for immigration policies and marks the most regressive reform in decades. The contentious debate surrounding the legislation’s implications will undoubtedly continue to shape France’s political landscape and influence public opinion on immigration for years to come.

