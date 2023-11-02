Historic 4th-ever all-female spacewalk conducted today by NASA astronauts

NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli are set to make history once again as they embark on the fourth all-female spacewalk. The highly anticipated event will take place on Wednesday, November 1, and is expected to be a significant milestone in space exploration.

The spacewalk is scheduled to commence at 8:05 a.m. EDT and will last approximately seven hours. During this time, O’Hara and Moghbeli will perform vital maintenance tasks on the International Space Station (ISS). One of the primary objectives is to remove an electronics box and replace a trundle bearing assembly on the ISS’s solar alpha rotary joint. These tasks are crucial for the smooth operation of the space station and the continuation of important scientific research.

Originally planned for October 20, the spacewalk had to be postponed due to a coolant leak on Russia’s Nauka module. The delay allowed two cosmonauts to conduct a spacewalk on October 25 to investigate the issue and complete other necessary tasks. With the leak resolved and the station back in good condition, O’Hara and Moghbeli are now ready to carry out their scheduled mission.

This marks the fourth all-female spacewalk in history, following the groundbreaking achievements of NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir in 2019 and 2020. The incredible accomplishments of these women continue to inspire people around the world, proving that gender should never be a barrier to success in the field of space exploration.

NASA officials have made it clear that this will not be the last all-female spacewalk. As space agencies and astronauts continue to live and work in space, inclusivity and diversity remain at the forefront of their efforts. By ensuring that women have equal opportunities to participate in spacewalks and other significant missions, NASA hopes to encourage more young girls to pursue careers in STEM fields and dream of exploring the cosmos themselves.

The McCreary County Record will be closely following the events of the all-female spacewalk and providing updates on our website. Join us in celebrating the remarkable achievements of Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli as they contribute to the progress of space exploration and inspire future generations of astronauts.