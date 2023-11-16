Historic Moment for European Launch Industry: Rocket Factory Augsburg – McCreary County Record

Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) is gearing up for a momentous event in the European launch industry as the company prepares for its maiden orbital launch. This marks a historic shift in the sector, which has been propelled by the new competitive approach to space transportation introduced at the European Space Summit in Seville, Spain. The summit, attended by major players in the European space industry, aimed to foster commercial companies and reduce reliance on public funding.

One of the key outcomes of the summit was the decision for the European Space Agency (ESA) to act as an anchor customer for future commercial space activities and services. This strategy aims to address the ongoing “launcher crisis” caused by delays in the development of Ariane 6, a project intended to give Europe an independent presence in the commercial launch market.

As Europe embarks on this new era of space transportation, Rocket Factory Augsburg stands poised to take advantage of the opportunities presented. The company has focused its efforts on developing the RFA One small launcher, and now has the potential to expand its offerings to include medium or heavy-lift systems. Moreover, RFA is part of a consortium working on a cargo service to both the International Space Station and future commercial space stations.

While meeting the European Space Agency’s 2028 deadline for the cargo program poses a considerable challenge, RFA remains determined to succeed. At present, the company’s primary focus is on launching the RFA One, which boasts kerosene-liquid oxygen staged combustion Helix engines. With the capability to deploy up to 1,300 kilograms to a 500-kilometer polar orbit or 450 kilograms to a geostationary transfer orbit, the RFA One holds great promise for the future of European space transportation.

In preparation for the launch, RFA has completed the full duration hot fire of the second stage and is currently working on finalizing the core stage and launch site. The planned launch is set to take place in the first quarter of next year at SaxaVord Spaceport, located in the picturesque Shetland Islands of Scotland. This exciting event not only marks a major milestone for RFA but could also position the company and SaxaVord Spaceport as significant players in the burgeoning European commercial launch services ecosystem.

With the European launch industry undergoing a transformative shift, Rocket Factory Augsburg’s inaugural orbital launch signifies an important milestone. As the company continues to navigate the challenges ahead, it is clear that Europe is well on its way to securing a competitive presence in the global space race.