McCreary County Record: Dream Chaser New Station Resupply Spacecraft for NASA

NASA and Sierra Space have formed a partnership to carry out the maiden flight of the Dream Chaser spacecraft to the International Space Station. Set to launch in 2024 as part of NASA’s commercial resupply services, this uncrewed cargo spaceplane will demonstrate its capabilities to transport cargo to and from the space station.

The Dream Chaser cargo system comprises two components: the Dream Chaser spacecraft itself and the Shooting Star cargo module. The spacecraft is a reusable lifting body that has been modified from the HL-20 spacecraft developed at NASA’s Langley Research Center. On the other hand, the Shooting Star module is designed to facilitate cargo delivery and disposal, but it can only be used once.

The Dream Chaser system is planned to be launched aboard a United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The objective of the mission is to certify the Dream Chaser for future missions, and it will involve various in-orbit demonstrations.

The demonstrations will be divided into far-field and near-field activities. Far-field demonstrations will occur outside the vicinity of the space station and will include attitude control and translational maneuvers. Near-field demonstrations, on the other hand, will be conducted closer to the space station and will involve the activation of sensors, responding to commands, and maintaining a controlled approach.

During its first flight, the Dream Chaser will transport more than 7,800 pounds of cargo to the space station. Additionally, it is designed to remain attached to the station for up to 75 days on future missions. When returning to Earth, the spacecraft will carry back over 3,500 pounds of cargo and dispose of over 8,700 pounds of trash during reentry.

To uninstall the Dream Chaser from the space station, the Canadarm2 robotic arm will be utilized. After landing at Kennedy’s Launch and Landing Facility, the spacecraft will undergo inspections and preparations for its next mission.

Sierra Space was selected by NASA in 2016 as the agency’s third commercial cargo resupply spacecraft for the International Space Station. This partnership reflects NASA’s commitment to utilizing private industry capabilities to support its space exploration objectives.