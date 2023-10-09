McCreary County Record: Euclids Dark Universe Telescope Back on Track with Guiding Star Discovery

Euclid Spacecraft Successfully Locates Guiding Stars and Sets Course for Investigating the Dark Universe

The European Space Agency’s Euclid spacecraft has overcome a major hurdle in its mission to investigate the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy. After initially losing its guiding stars due to cosmic misidentification, the spacecraft has successfully located them, putting it back on track.

Dark matter, which makes up an astounding 85% of the matter in the universe, remains invisible to us. Dark energy, on the other hand, is responsible for the expansion of the cosmos at an accelerating rate. Euclid, often referred to as the “dark universe detective,” aims to shed light on these enigmatic forces.

Having embarked on its mission on July 1, Euclid recently reached Lagrange point 2, a gravitationally stable position in the Earth-sun system, after a four-week journey. Yet during its initial imaging of the cosmos, the spacecraft encountered difficulties in finding its guiding stars. Interference from cosmic rays, stray light from the sun, and solar X-rays created artifacts that outnumbered the real stars, preventing Euclid from accurately navigating through space.

However, the dedicated team at the European Space Agency has been working around the clock to address these challenges. They have developed a software patch that was successfully tested on the spacecraft itself. With the software update and ten days of testing in orbit, the Fine Guidance Sensor on Euclid is now functioning correctly, allowing the spacecraft to locate its guide stars once again.

With this significant breakthrough, Euclid is poised to resume its performance verification phase, the final step before it can begin investigating the dark universe. Over the course of its mission, Euclid aims to examine approximately one-third of the sky over Earth and observe cosmic history spanning 10 billion years. Using this data, it will create 3D models of galaxies, providing valuable insights into the role of dark matter in the universe’s evolution.

Additionally, Euclid will study the influence of dark energy by investigating large-scale galactic disturbances and the accelerating separation of galaxies. This comprehensive analysis is expected to revolutionize our understanding of the dark universe.

The performance verification phase is projected to be completed by late November, after which Euclid will commence regular scientific survey observations. The successful completion of Euclid’s mission holds the promise of unlocking the secrets of dark matter and dark energy, profoundly impacting our knowledge of the universe. Stay tuned for further updates on this groundbreaking endeavor.