McCreary County Record: Well-preserved Fossil Belly Reveals Tyrannosaurs Last Supper of Baby Dinosaurs

Title: New Study Shows Young Tyrannosaurs Had Different Diet Than Adults

Researchers at the University of Calgary have made an exciting discovery that challenges previous assumptions about the diet of tyrannosaurs. The team unearthed well-preserved remains of baby bird-like dinosaurs inside the stomach of a young Gorgosaurus libratus, a type of tyrannosaur.

For years, scientists believed that older tyrannosaurs primarily fed on large herbivores. However, this new find suggests that the diets of tyrannosaurs changed as they grew. The young Gorgosaurus libratus, estimated to have died between the ages of five and seven, weighed over 700 pounds and had the hind legs of small turkey-sized dinosaurs, known as Citipes, in its stomach.

Lead researcher Dr. Sarah Johnson explains that the presence of smaller prey in the stomach of a young tyrannosaur indicates that they were better suited to hunt and consume smaller prey. The researchers also determined that the different sets of legs were consumed at different times based on digestion levels, shedding light on the feeding pattern of the juvenile tyrannosaurs.

This discovery is groundbreaking as it marks the first time such well-preserved stomach contents have been found inside the skeleton of a large species of tyrannosaur. The find provides crucial insights into the growth and feeding behavior of these ferocious predators.

“While it was previously understood that tyrannosaurs transitioned from hunting small prey as juveniles to hunting larger prey as adults, this discovery further highlights the significant changes in morphology and feeding behavior that tyrannosaurs underwent as they grew,” says Dr. Johnson.

The revelation suggests that as they matured, tyrannosaurs gradually shifted their hunting strategies and adapted to prey on larger herbivores. This finding overturns the prevailing belief that older tyrannosaurs solely targeted larger prey and emphasizes the importance of understanding the dietary habits of dinosaurs at different stages of their lives.

It is crucial to continue studying the remains of these ancient creatures to gain a deeper understanding of their ecological relationships and the evolutionary changes they experienced over time. With each new finding, researchers can paint a more accurate picture of the prehistoric world and the behavior of these apex predators.

The discovery of the baby bird-like dinosaurs in the stomach of the young tyrannosaur adds another piece to the puzzle of the tyrannosaur’s dietary preferences and provides valuable insights into their growth and feeding behavior. This remarkable find reminds us that even the mightiest creatures of the past underwent transformations as they transitioned from juveniles to adults.