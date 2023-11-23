NFL Week 12 Predictions: Brock Purdy Shines on Thanksgiving in McCreary County Record

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and while most people are busy preparing their turkeys and pumpkin pies, football fans know that picking the right games to watch can be just as tough as perfecting that green bean casserole. This Thanksgiving, the NFC’s top non-Eagles teams, the Lions, Cowboys, and 49ers, are set to take the field, and two of them are predicted to come out on top with ease.

However, choosing the winners for these games is no easy task, especially when considering the inflated point spreads. Let’s start with the Lions, who face off against the Packers. With a track record of beating their opponents through effective passing and rushing, the Lions have a good chance of triumphing over their rivals.

Moving on to the Cowboys, they are expected to conquer the Washington Commanders. Yet, there’s always a possibility of a “sleepwalker” game, where a team underperforms due to complacency. So, although the outcome seems likely, fans should keep an eye on the Cowboys to make sure they stay focused.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have been struggling on offense, and with key players missing, the 49ers have a golden opportunity to secure a win. The Browns, on the other hand, possess a strong defense that could pose problems for the Broncos, who have been struggling on offense recently.

The Rams are also poised for victory against the Cardinals, as their opponents have shown weaknesses in defending against the run. The Raiders have historically struggled against the Chiefs, but with some recent defensive improvements, they may just surprise everyone by covering the spread.

The Bills enter their Thanksgiving game against the Eagles as favorites, and with their offense firing on all cylinders, they have a solid chance of taking home the win. Similarly, the Chargers, despite being underdogs on their home turf against the Ravens, boast a strong defense and a formidable running game that could potentially upset their opponents.

Finally, the Vikings are expected to dominate their match against the Bears thanks to their superior passing game and a capable defensive coordinator.

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, football enthusiasts are eager to see how these games unfold and whether their predictions will hold true. As families gather around the dinner table, they can also gather around the television, placing their bets on the outcome of these highly-anticipated matchups. There’s no doubt that Thanksgiving will be filled with excitement both in the kitchen and on the football field.