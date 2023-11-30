Severe Geomagnetic Storm Could Bring Northern Lights to New England – McCreary County Record

Rare Opportunity to See the Northern Lights in Parts of New England Later This Week

Residents of New England are in for a treat as a unique celestial event is set to grace their night skies later this week. According to experts, a rare opportunity to witness the breathtaking beauty of the northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, is on the horizon. The event is said to be triggered by a series of rare coronal mass ejections (CMEs) caused by a solar flare on the surface of the sun.

Scientists have reported that three separate CMEs, also referred to as a “halo CME,” have been released from the sun, brimming with highly charged particles. These particles are expected to collide with Earth’s magnetic field in the coming days, potentially causing a severe geomagnetic storm. The combination of multiple ejections could even result in a “cannibal CME,” amplifying the chances of a more significant geomagnetic event.

To catch a glimpse of this awe-inspiring phenomenon, observers will need a G3 or G4 class geomagnetic storm, which increases the odds of witnessing an aurora. Experts predict that the peak of the storm is likely to occur during Friday morning, with the best chance of seeing anything overnight Thursday.

While the probability of witnessing the northern lights remains relatively low, there are a few tips that may help increase the chances. It is advised to find a dark location away from artificial light sources, as well as ensuring a clear view of the northern horizon. These precautions will enhance the visibility of the colorful lights dancing across the sky.

As anticipation grows for this upcoming celestial event, excitement is mounting among residents eagerly awaiting the rare opportunity to witness the magical display of the northern lights. So mark your calendars and keep your eyes to the sky – you won’t want to miss this enchanting visual symphony.